Federal cabinet gives approval to changes in NAB law, sends to President

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2019) The federal cabinet on Friday gave approval to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance which will be sent to President Arif Alvi for his approval, the reports said here on Friday.

The sources said that the government proposed recommendation in the NAB Ordinance to save action against government employees.

The government employees were reluctant to do work due to fear of anti-graft watchdog—which resulted in slow development.

The law minister had forwarded a summary of the NAB ordinance to Prime Minister Imran Khan for discussion on it during the cabinet meeting.

According to recent recommendations in NAB law, the property of government employees could not be frozen without a court order and if the accountability watchdog failed to complete an investigation against a suspect within three months, the accused would be entitled to bail.

The sources said that after amendment in the NAB law, the anti-graft body would not be able to proceed in corruption cases of Rs500 million and more. Besides it, NAB's jurisdiction over matters relating to tax, stock exchange and IPOs has also been curtailed, they said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and building control authorities would be the sole authorities tasked to act on all such matters, they added. They said that NAB would seek guidance from the Federal board of Revenue or the District Collector in matters related to land evaluation purposes.