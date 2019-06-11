Federal cabinet gives nod to budgetary proposals for FY 2019-20

(@imziishan)

The Federal Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday gave approval to the budgetary proposals for fiscal year 2019-20

In a special meeting held here at the PM Office, the cabinet discussed and approved the proposals of budget 2019-20 that focused on economic stability and sustainable growth, with an emphasis on austerity, revenue generation and uplift of down-trodden.

The proposals were later presented in the National Assembly that met herethis evening.