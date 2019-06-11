Federal Cabinet Gives Nod To Budgetary Proposals For FY 2019-20
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 06:46 PM
The Federal Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday gave approval to the budgetary proposals for fiscal year 2019-20
In a special meeting held here at the PM Office, the cabinet discussed and approved the proposals of budget 2019-20 that focused on economic stability and sustainable growth, with an emphasis on austerity, revenue generation and uplift of down-trodden.
The proposals were later presented in the National Assembly that met herethis evening.