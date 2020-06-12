UrduPoint.com
Federal Cabinet Gives Nod To Budgetary Proposals For Fiscal 2020-21

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:49 PM

The federal cabinet on Friday approved the budgetary proposals for fiscal 2020-21, in a special meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal cabinet on Friday approved the budgetary proposals for fiscal 2020-21, in a special meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, the cabinet discussed and approved the proposals of budget 2020-21 that focused on economic stability, revenue generation and uplifting the business, industry and poor people particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.

Later on, the proposals were presented before the National Assembly for consideration.

