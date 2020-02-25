Federal Cabinet in principle has decided to merge two separate bills related to the journalists' safety, security, insurance and terrorism: Dr Firdous

The special assistant said the Federal Cabinet in principle decided to merge two separate bills related to the journalists' safety, security, insurance and terrorism, and directed the ministry concerned to make a comprehensive law on the matter for approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The special assistant said the Federal Cabinet in principle decided to merge two separate bills related to the journalists' safety, security, insurance and terrorism, and directed the ministry concerned to make a comprehensive law on the matter for approval.

She said the cabinet also expressed its satisfaction over the measures being taken to control inflation and their outcome in the shape of relief to the poor segments of society, besides the economy moving on an upward trajectory.

She said the prime minister assured support to the law minister and his team on their standing on the legal framework in line with the constitutional and legal parameters.

Dr Firdous asked the PML-N leadership to submit the authentic medical reports of Nawaz Sharif rather sending medical certificates of private laboratories. There was much difference in a medical report and a medical certificate.

They should tell the nation about the actual health condition of Nawaz Sharif and give access to the media to the hospital in the United Kingdom where he was under treatment, she added.

Nawaz Sharif, she said, was given relief by the government on humanitarian grounds and allowed to go to London for medical treatment, but he was found there in restaurants.The PML-N leaders should now stop misleading the innocent people of the country about the health of Nawaz Sharif as despite several reminders they had failed to submit his medical reports, which were compulsory for further such relief, she added.

Dr Firdous also asked PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to return back to Pakistan from the UK. She asked Rana Sanaullah to brief the people about Nawaz Sharif's fresh surgery and also name of the hospital where he was admitted for any such surgery.