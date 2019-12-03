(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : The Cabinet was informed about progress on implementing the government 's decision to decrease electricity prices in winter. It was told that 176,000 consumers had so far got benefitted from the scheme while the industrial sector had also welcomed the decision.

The cabinet was also told that efforts were being made that consumers using 300 units, which were 75 percent of the domestic consumers, could not be overburdened as the government was providing subsidy in that regard. It was being ensured that there was no complaint of overbilling anywhere in the country, while special attention was being given to end corruption.

It was also informed about line and other losses and the steps taken to overcome them.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Petroleum Nadeem Babar informed the cabinet that special steps were being taken to apprise the people about proper usage of gas in winter. The consumers had been informed about various slabs of gas consumption and increase in the bill amount by using extra gas.

He said a proposal was under consideration to charge bill for extra gas consumed during winter in installments in summer months when there was overall decrease in the gas usage and its bill.