Federal Cabinet Meeting On Political, Economic Situation Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 11:29 AM

Federal Cabinet meeting on political, economic situation today

The cabinet meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan will discuss eight-point agenda.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the Federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad to discuss the prevailing political and economic situation in the country today.

According to the sources, the meeting will discuss eight-point agenda at the Prime Minister’s office and will review overall political and economic situation of the country.

The cabinet is expected to be given a briefing on financial statistics. The State Bank s financial statements for 2018 will also be approved. The sources said that the issue of handing over of a Norwegian citizen is also on agenda list. Besides, appointment of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) CEO will also be is also part of agenda of the cabinet meeting.

