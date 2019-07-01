UrduPoint.com
Federal Cabinet Meets Today

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 12:33 PM

Federal cabinet meets today

Federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) under Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan

The meeting will review federal budget. Tax, amnesty scheme and other matters.An 11-point agenda pertaining to federal cabinet meeting has also been issued.

Cabinet will give approval to withdraw bonds worth Rs 40000 besides giving yes nod to senior citizen bill-2019 for federal cabinet.Approval will also be accorded to issue work visas to the citizens of South Korea.

Shifting of hospitals from provinces to federation, appointment of managing director of private power infrastructure board and Hajj plan-2019 will also be approved.Cabinet will be given briefing on federal government Ehsas program. The meeting will also review implementation of the decision taken in previous meetings of the cabinet.

