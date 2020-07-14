UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Cabinet Meets Today To Discuss Political, Economic Situation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:22 AM

Federal Cabinet meets today to discuss political, economic situation

The federal cabinet will discuss overall political and economic situation of the country besides deliberation upon the SOPs to mitigate Coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2020) Federal Cabinet will in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

It will discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.

The meeting will also deliberate upon the SOPs to mitigate coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has chalked out special arrangements during Eid-ul-Azha to check the spread of coronavirus.

During a meeting in Lahore, NCOC decided that cattle markets will be set up outside city limits and will function between 6am and 7pm.

It was also decided to ensure strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including social distancing, wearing of face masks and screening of customers.

The meeting it was also decided to increase the number of cattle markets to reduce overcrowding while plan which was followed for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will also be followed on Eid-ul-Azha.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Market Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

26 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 14, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler receives cables of condolences

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Gre ..

10 hours ago

UAE conducts over four million COVID-19 tests

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.