Federal Cabinet meets today to discuss political, economic situation

The federal cabinet will discuss overall political and economic situation of the country besides deliberation upon the SOPs to mitigate Coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2020) Federal Cabinet will in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has chalked out special arrangements during Eid-ul-Azha to check the spread of coronavirus.

During a meeting in Lahore, NCOC decided that cattle markets will be set up outside city limits and will function between 6am and 7pm.

It was also decided to ensure strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including social distancing, wearing of face masks and screening of customers.

The meeting it was also decided to increase the number of cattle markets to reduce overcrowding while plan which was followed for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will also be followed on Eid-ul-Azha.