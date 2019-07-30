Federal cabinet offers Fateha for Balochistan, Waziristan, and plane crash shuhada

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday offered Fateha for the ten martyred Jawans of Pakistan army who lost their lives in Balochistan and Waziristan.

The cabinet also offered Fateha for the shuhada who lost their lives after a trainer plane crashed in Rawalpindi, PM office media wing in a press release said.