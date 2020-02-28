Federal Cabinet okays appointment of Mushtaq Meher as IG Sindh: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the Federal cabinet had given approval to Mushtaq Meher's appointment as Inspector General (IG) Sindh.

In a tweet, she said the appointment of new IG had been made on the demand of Sindh government and after consultation with the governor.

She expressed the hope that the new IG would act above political affiliations and work for improvement of law and order and bring to book the criminal elements.