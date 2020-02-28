UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Cabinet Okays Appointment Of Mushtaq Meher As IG Sindh: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:01 PM

Federal Cabinet okays appointment of Mushtaq Meher as IG Sindh: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the federal cabinet had given approval to Mushtaq Meher's appointment as Inspector General (IG) Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the Federal cabinet had given approval to Mushtaq Meher's appointment as Inspector General (IG) Sindh.

In a tweet, she said the appointment of new IG had been made on the demand of Sindh government and after consultation with the governor.

She expressed the hope that the new IG would act above political affiliations and work for improvement of law and order and bring to book the criminal elements.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Governor Law And Order Firdous Ashiq Awan Criminals Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

US Can Work With Russia, China on Iran - Special R ..

7 minutes ago

Iceland confirms first case of new coronavirus

7 minutes ago

WHO upgrades global risk of virus spread to 'very ..

8 minutes ago

Gallacher shares Oman lead with teenage upstart Ho ..

8 minutes ago

UN Office at Geneva to Assess Swiss Ban on Public ..

8 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan May Meet in Moscow on March 5 or 6 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.