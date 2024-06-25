Open Menu

Federal Cabinet Okays Azm-e-Istehkam Operation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2024 | 04:24 PM

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Prime Minister addressed ambiguities and speculations surrounding the Azm-e-Istehkam Operation, emphasizing its distinction from previous operations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) The Federal cabinet okayed the Azm-e-Istehkam Operation, following its endorsement by the National Action Plan’s Apex Committee, according to sources familiar with the development.

During the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister addressed ambiguities and speculations surrounding the Azm-e-Istehkam Operation, emphasizing its distinction from previous operations.

“This will be an intelligence-based operation with no relocations involved,” sources quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

The Prime Minister highlighted that this operation is a continuation of the National Action Plan and assured that it would proceed in accordance with its guidelines. He also stressed that the public would not face any inconvenience, and there would be no intrusive actions in private homes. The operation aims to target disruptive elements solely through intelligence-based measures.

Earlier in the day, misunderstandings arose as the newly announced Azm-e-Istehkam Operation was being compared to earlier kinetic operations such as Zarb-e-Azb and Rah-e-Nijaat.

The Prime Minister’s Office clarified that previous kinetic operations aimed to physically dislodge terrorists from their strongholds, which had become No-Go areas, thus compromising the state’s authority. These operations necessitated mass displacement of the local population and systematic clearance of the affected areas.

The statement further emphasized that no such No-Go areas exist in the country now, as the capability of terrorist entities to conduct large-scale organized operations within Pakistan has been significantly diminished by previous kinetic operations.

It concluded that no large-scale military operation involving population displacement is being considered.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Prime Minister From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

17 minutes ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

3 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

17 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

17 hours ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

17 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

17 hours ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan