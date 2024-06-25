Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) The Federal cabinet okayed the Azm-e-Istehkam Operation, following its endorsement by the National Action Plan’s Apex Committee, according to sources familiar with the development.

During the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister addressed ambiguities and speculations surrounding the Azm-e-Istehkam Operation, emphasizing its distinction from previous operations.

“This will be an intelligence-based operation with no relocations involved,” sources quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

The Prime Minister highlighted that this operation is a continuation of the National Action Plan and assured that it would proceed in accordance with its guidelines. He also stressed that the public would not face any inconvenience, and there would be no intrusive actions in private homes. The operation aims to target disruptive elements solely through intelligence-based measures.

Earlier in the day, misunderstandings arose as the newly announced Azm-e-Istehkam Operation was being compared to earlier kinetic operations such as Zarb-e-Azb and Rah-e-Nijaat.

The Prime Minister’s Office clarified that previous kinetic operations aimed to physically dislodge terrorists from their strongholds, which had become No-Go areas, thus compromising the state’s authority. These operations necessitated mass displacement of the local population and systematic clearance of the affected areas.

The statement further emphasized that no such No-Go areas exist in the country now, as the capability of terrorist entities to conduct large-scale organized operations within Pakistan has been significantly diminished by previous kinetic operations.

It concluded that no large-scale military operation involving population displacement is being considered.