Federal Cabinet Okays Azm-e-Istehkam Operation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2024 | 04:24 PM
Prime Minister addressed ambiguities and speculations surrounding the Azm-e-Istehkam Operation, emphasizing its distinction from previous operations.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) The Federal cabinet okayed the Azm-e-Istehkam Operation, following its endorsement by the National Action Plan’s Apex Committee, according to sources familiar with the development.
During the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister addressed ambiguities and speculations surrounding the Azm-e-Istehkam Operation, emphasizing its distinction from previous operations.
“This will be an intelligence-based operation with no relocations involved,” sources quoted the Prime Minister as saying.
The Prime Minister highlighted that this operation is a continuation of the National Action Plan and assured that it would proceed in accordance with its guidelines. He also stressed that the public would not face any inconvenience, and there would be no intrusive actions in private homes. The operation aims to target disruptive elements solely through intelligence-based measures.
Earlier in the day, misunderstandings arose as the newly announced Azm-e-Istehkam Operation was being compared to earlier kinetic operations such as Zarb-e-Azb and Rah-e-Nijaat.
The Prime Minister’s Office clarified that previous kinetic operations aimed to physically dislodge terrorists from their strongholds, which had become No-Go areas, thus compromising the state’s authority. These operations necessitated mass displacement of the local population and systematic clearance of the affected areas.
The statement further emphasized that no such No-Go areas exist in the country now, as the capability of terrorist entities to conduct large-scale organized operations within Pakistan has been significantly diminished by previous kinetic operations.
It concluded that no large-scale military operation involving population displacement is being considered.
Recent Stories
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
9 emergency relief camps set up for monsoon5 minutes ago
-
CM visits Children’s Library Complex, reviews facilities15 minutes ago
-
Dr. Saad Firdous honored with medal of gratitude15 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice15 minutes ago
-
Post-Haj operations continue15 minutes ago
-
Two illegal housing colonies sealed15 minutes ago
-
District admin reviews pre-monsoon arrangements in Hyderabad15 minutes ago
-
Spurious turmeric powder unit sealed15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police, Traffic Police establish desks at RDA, Business Facilitation Center25 minutes ago
-
Jubilation firing: nine people held25 minutes ago
-
Road cleaning starts in Faisalabad25 minutes ago
-
UAE Aviation kicks off Security assessment at Islamabad International34 minutes ago