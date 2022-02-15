UrduPoint.com

Federal Cabinet Okays First Digital Cloud Policy: Amin

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque on Tuesday said that the cabinet has approved the first digital Cloud Policy and Personal Data Protection Bill to ensure the privacy of online data

In a statement, he said, the bill aims to ensure the privacy of online data, especially for citizens, public and private entities, while Cloud First policy will cover federal ministries, departments, and autonomous entities.

The minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and all members of the Federal Cabinet for extending support for the approval of the policy and the bill and said that the process would help Pakistan to adapt to the digital world in terms of global requirements.

The minister said that the Primary objective of the data production bill was to ensure the privacy of online data, information and private, important content of Pakistani citizens, government and private entities while maintaining their privacy.

Referring to the details of Cloud First policy, the minister said that the process of heavy spending and upgrading of various data centers of ministries and agencies is difficult for which it was necessary to have a common platform.

