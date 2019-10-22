UrduPoint.com
Federal Cabinet Okays Promulgation Of Eight Ordinances

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:13 PM

Federal Cabinet okays promulgation of eight ordinances

The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday gave green light for promulgation of eight ordinances to uplift the living standard of common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday gave green light for promulgation of eight ordinances to uplift the living standard of common man.

"It is a defining moment for Pakistan as the Federal Cabinet has approved eight laws of public interest," Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem said while addressing a press conference.

Flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, he said the laws included The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates, The Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Ordinance 2019, The Benami Transaction (Prohibition) (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, The Superior Courts (Courts Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Ordinance, 2019, The National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, Legal Aid and Justice Authority Ordinance, 2019 and ordinances related to the Whistle Blower Act and amendments in the Civil Procedure Code.

He said the amendments in the CPC would ensure speedy and expeditious justice for masses who had been enduring year-long lawsuits in civil courts.

The provision of speedy justice was the only way forward to change the status quo, prevailing in the country, he added.

