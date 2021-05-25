Federal Cabinet okays to hold Cantt Board elections: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the Federal Cabinet had accorded approval for holding Cantonment board elections and directed the Ministry of Defence to finalize the arrangements in that regard.

Briefing media persons about the decisions taken in the first paperless cabinet meeting in the country's history chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the cabinet met for record 226 times during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Sharing a brief comparison since 2008 todate, Fawad said only 23 cabinet meetings were held during the five-year tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which claimed of honouring the sanctity of vote (Vote Ko Izzat Do), and it met 67 times during the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) government.

The minister said the journalists associations, including Parliamentary Journalists Association, different press clubs and bar associations had expressed their willingness to hold their respective elections by using EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines).