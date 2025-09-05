Federal Cabinet recommends 100-Day sentence remission for prisoners on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Federal Cabinet on Friday recommended a 100-day reduction in sentences for prisoners convicted of various offenses in a gesture of compassion and celebration marking the blessed occasion of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal (Eid Milad-un-Nabi).

According to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the recommendation has been made to the President under Article 45 of the Constitution, which empowers the President to grant pardons, reprieves, and remissions.

The proposed remission is part of the Special Remission Policy 2025, designed to provide relief to eligible prisoners on religious and national occasions. If approved, the policy will benefit those prisoners who meet the criteria outlined under the law and prison regulations.