Federal Cabinet Refers Election Funds' Summary To NA

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Federal Cabinet refers election funds' summary to NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The federal cabinet on Monday referred a summary of the provision of funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to the National Assembly for further consideration.

The elections funds' summary was forwarded by the finance ministry which was prepared as per the recommendation of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance for the provision of required funds to the ECP.

The cabinet also paid tribute to the late minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor who died in a traffic mishap in Islamabad, a few days back.

Addressing the cabinet meeting here, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the late minister was a renowned religious scholar and an honest, hardworking member of his cabinet.

The prime minister said that the late minister ran his election campaign in his constituency on a motorcycle.

During the cabinet meetings, he found the late minister as a straightforward and clear-minded speaker. The prime minister said the late minister made excellent arrangements with his hard work and honesty.

"Today, not only this house and parliament, but the whole country lost a great scholar, mufti and thinker," he lamented.

Former member of the cabinet had no other sources of income except his salary, he added. Meanwhile, the meeting also congratulated Federal Minister Sherry Rehman on her inclusion in the list of 100 most influential personalities issued by Time Magazine for raising her voice on issues of climate change.

