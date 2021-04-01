Federal cabinet rejects proposal to import cotton, sugar from India

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Cabinet led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has made this decision after hearing detailed briefing from Finance Minister Hammad Azhar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2021) The Federal cabinet turned down an Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) proposal to allow the import of cotton and sugar from India on Thursday.

Federal cabinet made this decision with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. A day earlier ECC gave approval to import of cotton, cotton yarn and sugar from the neighbouring country.

Finance Minister Hammad Azhar gave a detailed briefing on yesterday’s decision of the ECC to import sugar and wheat from India. The cabinet also received briefing on third wave of Covid-19 and the measures taken to contain it.

The Prime Minister expressed serious concern over increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country and directed the authorities concerned for implementation of SOPs.

Finance Minister Hammad Azhar in a press conference had said earlier that the committee allowed the private sector to import half a million tonnes of sugar from India.

The Minister said the ban on the import of cotton from the neighbouring country was being removed until June-end.

“The import of cotton from India will benefit small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” said the minister.