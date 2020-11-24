UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Cabinet Sits To Discuss Covid-19 Situation In The Country  Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:45 PM

Federal cabinet sits to discuss Covid-19 situation in the country  today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing the meeting over Coronavirus situation and the steps taken to check its spread.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2020) A meeting of Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan is in progress in Islamabad.

The federal cabinet is discussing the latest COVID-19 situation and the steps being taken to check its spread.

The meeting will also discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Progress Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE, UK join hands to boost trade ties, export cre ..

31 minutes ago

KCR to run on Orangi route after December 15; Comm ..

23 minutes ago

Afghan Government Remains Committed to Peace Talks ..

23 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Expects Report on Migrant ..

25 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Launches Enhanced BrahMos ..

25 minutes ago

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.