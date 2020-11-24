Federal cabinet sits to discuss Covid-19 situation in the country  today

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing the meeting over Coronavirus situation and the steps taken to check its spread.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2020) A meeting of Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan is in progress in Islamabad.

The federal cabinet is discussing the latest COVID-19 situation and the steps being taken to check its spread.

The meeting will also discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.