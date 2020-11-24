Federal Cabinet Sits To Discuss Covid-19 Situation In The Country Today
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:45 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing the meeting over Coronavirus situation and the steps taken to check its spread.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2020) A meeting of Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan is in progress in Islamabad.
The federal cabinet is discussing the latest COVID-19 situation and the steps being taken to check its spread.
The meeting will also discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.