Federal Cabinet sub-committee proposes names of Imran Khan, Bushra bibi for ECL

The sub-committee has also suggested the names of Zulfi Bukhari and Shahzad Akbar for no-fly list.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2023) The Federal Cabinet Sub-Committee on Exit Control List (ECL) on Wednesday proposed the inclusion of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari, and Shahzad Akbar on the no-fly list.

The recommendation came during a committee meeting chaired by Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, with Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar and other ministry officials in attendance.

The sub-committee, in its meeting, suggested adding the Names of 41 individuals to the ECL. Among them, 29, including the PTI chief, were recommended for inclusion due to their involvement in the £190 million settlement case.

The committee also proposed placing Bushra, former special assistant to the prime minister Bukhari, and former advisor to PM Shahzad Akbar on the ECL.

In addition to this, the committee suggested removing 13 cases of different types from the ECL. Under the judiciary's instructions, seven individuals have been recommended for removal from the ECL.

The recommendations will be forwarded to the caretaker federal cabinet for final approval.

The £190 million settlement case involves corruption charges against Imran Khan in connection with a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon.

The inquiry alleges that the agreement caused a loss of £190 million to the national exchequer.

Imran and other accused are accused of adjusting Rs50 billion (£190 million at the time) sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government as part of the agreement with the property tycoon. They are also alleged to have received undue benefits in the form of over 458 kanals of land to establish Al Qadir University.

The NCA seized assets worth £190 million from the property tycoon in Britain during the PTI government. The settlement with the tycoon was deemed a civil matter, not a finding of guilt, and was approved by Imran's cabinet on December 3, 2019.

Following the approval, the Al-Qadir Trust was established, and land was transferred from the property tycoon to Zulfi Bukhari, who later transferred it to the trust. The trust is now registered in the names of Imran, Bushra Bibi, and Farah Khan.

NAB officials are investigating the alleged misuse of powers in the recovery of money received from the UK crime agency.

The inquiry has been converted into an investigation based on “irrefutable evidence” in the case, alleging that Imran and his wife obtained land in return for providing legal cover to the property tycoon's black money.