Federal cabinet sworn in at President House

Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Jam Kamal, Awais Leghari, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Cheema and Abdul Aleem Khan are among others who became part of the federal cabinet.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2024) A nineteen member Federal cabinet took oath at the President House in Islamabad on Saturday.

Eighteen federal ministers, including Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazir Tarara, Engineer Amir Muqam, Ataullah Tarar, Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Ishaq Dar, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Mohsin Naqvi, Jam Kamal, Awais Leghari, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Cheema, Abdul Aleem Khan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Musadik Malik took oath.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja took oath as the Minister of State.