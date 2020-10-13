UrduPoint.com
Federal Cabinet To Discuss Political, Economic And Security Situation Today

Tue 13th October 2020 | 02:15 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair today the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13th, 2020) Federal Cabinet will sit to discuss political, economic and security situation of the country today.

The sources say that the issue of inflation and high prices, with special focus on the possible issue of hoarding is also part of the agenda. The price hike has crossed all the limits and the common citizens have lost their purchasing power as the edibles of daily used have gone out of reach of the poor public.

Previously, the PM took notice on inflation and price hike but in vain as the things were being sold against the heavy prices.

He had said that they would utilize all resources to bring the prices down from Monday (yesterday) but no action was seen anywhere in this regard.

The sources say that today again, the matter of price hike will be discussed in the cabinet meeting and tough decisions are likely to be made to deal with this issue.

