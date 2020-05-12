Federal cabinet to meet today discuss situation arising out of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the meeting to review the steps taken by the government to contain spread of Coronavirus in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2020) Federal Cabinet would meet in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to discuss situation arising out of Coronavirus in the country, the sources said here on Tuesday

The sources said that the cabinet would review the steps being taken by the government to contain the spread of virus and mitigate its impact on economy.

The whole country is observing smart lockdown after the federal government allowed small markets and shops to start their business from morning to 5 pm four days a week. The government had said that complete lockdown would be observed on weekend as all markets even the small ones would remain close during these days.

Unfortunately, the latest reports showed that the public despite clear warnings and guidelines during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic was going to large gatherings in the markets, doing shopping and roaming in groups in the streets. The reports said that many citizens who were out there in the market and open places could cause surge in the cases of Coronavirus.

“The local governments and police both are doing nothing to implement the guidelines imposed by the provincial and the federal governments,” said a shopkeeper, who was wearing proper mask and was sitting outside a fabric shop in new Anarkali.

“You can see the rush ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as everybody is out there to do shopping in groups,” he further said. Police, he said, was playing the role of silent spectators in the area while the district management was also in deep slump and was doing nothing to observe the markets.

Another citizen Muhammad Alam said that business was important but saving lives and keeping each other safe was much important.

“This is not the fault of the government; it is fault of the people who are following the guidelines,” said Alam, adding that the government clearly conveyed that the virus was dangerous and could spread more and more if the public did not follow its instructions.

“I am sure that this fight against Coronavirus cannot be fought alone by the government,” he added.