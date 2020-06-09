Federal Cabinet to meet today to discuss Coronavius situation

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2020) Federal Cabinet will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to discuss situation arising out of Coronavirus today (Tuesday).

The cabinet will discuss overall political and economic situation of the country. Budgetary proposals for the next fiscal year will also come under discussion.

The meeting will also review the steps taken to stifle the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, the PM emphasized the need to expedite the process of reforms and restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines to save the national exchequer of loss of billions of rupees here on Tuesday.

He was chairing a meeting regarding reforms and restructuring of the national carrier in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said national economy is facing difficult situation due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said the government institutions are causing loss of billions of rupees on monthly basis and that is being borne by the public.

Imran Khan called for reducing the expenses, increase financial resources and upgradation of fleet of PIA.

He directed for optimum utilization of national and foreign assets of the national airline in transparent manner, to revive these assets to be self-reliant.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was briefed on investigation of recent PIA plane crash, delivery of dead bodies to their relatives and payment of compensation to affected families.