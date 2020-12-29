UrduPoint.com
Federal Cabinet To Meet Today To Discuss Plan To Counter PDM’s Narrative

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:47 AM

Federal cabinet to meet today to discuss plan to counter PDM’s narrative

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the cabinet meeting, with pandemic situation and national economy agenda.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2020) The Federal cabinet is likely to meet today to discuss Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), its anti-government move along with the pandemic and economic situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would chair the meeting at Prime Minister Office to deliberate on the plans to counter the PDM’s narrative. The cabinet would focus on political developments, economic situation and the developing pandemic was also in the agenda list.

The Economic Affairs Division is likely to give briefing to the cabinet on foreign funds while Petroleum Division will brief the ministers about planning pertaining to gas.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Ministry of Interior would provide a timeframe for the removal of illegal encroachments on Margalla road.

The cabinet will also take up the summary of posting of FC in Gilgit-Baltistan for approval while reformation of PEMRA Council of Complaints is also on the agenda.

Illegal construction on railways land in Nowshera and the appointment of Director General of Hydrocarbon Development Institute on the agenda as well.

