Federal Cabinet To Meet Today To Discuss Political And Economic Situation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:25 AM

Federal Cabinet to meet today to discuss political and economic situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the meeting of the cabinet to discuss political and economic situation of the country as the Opposition had earlier announced to call “All Parties Conference” (APC) to make a joint strategy to get rid of PTI government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2020) Federal Cabinet will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair at Prime Minister Office today.

The cabinet will discuss overall political and economic situation of the country. The decision to hold meeting has come two big opposition parties announced to call “All Parties Conference” (APC) to make a joint strategy against the PTI government.

PML-N Leader Ahsan Iqbal in joint-press conference with PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira had said that the incumbent PTI government was threat to Pakistan.

A day earlier, the PM chaired a meeting of a think-tank and said that the government subsidies were aimed at providing relief and assistance to poor and deserving people.

He stressed the need to thoroughly review the entire system of subsidies to ensure that maximum number of people benefit from it in a transparent manner.

He directed the Finance Adviser to set up a special cell to scrutinize and review the subsidies provided by government in various fields and make comprehensive recommendations to enhance their effectiveness.

Appreciating the importance, reach and transparency of cash transfer under Ehsas Programme, Imran Khan advised to consult Ehsas Cash Programme database for provision of electricity, gas, utility stores, and other subsidies to the needy and the downtrodden.

