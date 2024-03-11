Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Asif Ali Zardari will administer the oath to the cabinet members.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2024) The Federal cabinet will take oath at President office on Monday (today).

The oath taking ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Asif Ali Zardari will administer the oath to the cabinet members.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif proposed Names to the President for the formation of the federal cabinet. According to details, the names proposed by the Prime Minister for the federal cabinet include Ishaq Dar, Masood Malik, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer, Jameel Kamal, Engineer Amir Muqam, Ovais Leghari, Ataullah Tarrar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Qaiser Sheikh, and Riaz Pirzada.

It has been stated that Ishaq Dar and Masood Malik will continue to work as federal ministers even after completing their Senate terms. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has also proposed the appointment of Muhammad Orangzeb, Ahad Cheema, and Mohsin Naqvi as federal ministers under Article 91, Clause 9 of the Constitution. The Prime Minister has recommended Shehza Fatima Khawaja as a Minister of State.

It is being reported that the federal cabinet will also take the oath today. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 3:00 PM, where President Asif Ali Zardari will administer the oath to the cabinet members.