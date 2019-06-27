Federal Capital breathes ideal ambient air quality

The federal capital was breathing ideal ambient air quality with pollution level comprising particulate matter and other environmental pollutants declined and recorded below permissible limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal capital was breathing ideal ambient air quality with pollution level comprising particulate matter and other environmental pollutants declined and recorded below permissible limits.

The atmospheric pollution increased at times due to high vehicular emissions emitted by large number of automobiles plying on the roads.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 14.26 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m) and 12.26 mg/m respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m and 120mg/m.

The particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) ratio was witnessed to 28.83 mg/m against the NEQS of 35 mg/m, the report said.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings. However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening time as recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report added.