Federal Capital breaths healthy air amid reduced vehicular emissions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal capital was breathing healthy air amid reduced vehicular emissions in consequence of less traffic due to summer vacations.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) Director General Farzana Altaf Shah said that the pollutant ratio had declined as all of the schools and colleges were closed due to vacations which had reduced traffic on the roads.

"The particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) is also produced through emissions released from the automobiles alongwith industrial units and waste burning. However, this hazardous environmental pollutant has been recorded below permissible limits," she added.

According to daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital recorded by PAK-EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 10.

76 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m) and 10.89 mg/m respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m and 120mg/m.

The particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) ratio was witnessed to 29.75mg/m against the NEQS of 35 mg/m, the report said.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings. However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening time as recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report added.