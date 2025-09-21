Federal capital continuing service-oriented initiatives during holy month of Rabi ul Awwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Service-oriented initiatives are being maintained by various segments of society in the Federal capital, including free meal distributions for the underserved and underprivileged during the holy month of Rabi ul Awwal.

In various neighborhoods of Islamabad, local mosques, community welfare organizations, and youth volunteer groups have come together to commemorate the birth anniversary of the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) through service-oriented initiatives.

One of the most prominent features among these is the daily distribution of free meals — a gesture reflecting the values of charity, empathy, and inclusiveness preached by the last Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

From Sectors G-7 to sector I-10, long lines of underserved individuals including Bykea riders, laborers, and low-income families can be seen gathering at makeshift food stalls, where local communities and volunteers hand out freshly prepared biryani, lentils, roti, and sweet drinks.

These meals are served to all, regardless of religion or background, underscoring a broader message of unity and humanity.

In a conversation with APP, Sara Khan, a university student and an active volunteer with the youth-led NGO Act of Kindness, shared her heartfelt experience of distributing meals to the underprivileged during the sacred month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

"The smile on a child’s face when they receive a hot, nutritious meal is absolutely priceless," she expressed. “This month isn’t just about celebration; it’s about action — helping, feeding, and serving.

”

Tahir, an organizer of a meal drive in Sector G-9, told APP that Rabi-ul-Awwal is a time to reflect on the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who dedicated his life to helping the poor and marginalized segments of society. “This is our way of honoring that legacy — by feeding those in need and bringing the community closer together,” he remarked.

In some areas of the capital, families have also taken the initiative to cook extra food at home and distribute it in public spaces. Children and teenagers are actively participating — packing and handing out meals with joy and a sense of purpose.

Speaking to APP, Zahra, a resident of Sector G-7, shared that she, along with her daughters, has made it a cherished family tradition to cook and distribute free meals throughout the sacred month. “Every year, as Rabi-ul-Awwal approaches, we start preparing early — buying groceries, planning meals, and coordinating with neighbors who also want to contribute. It gives us immense joy and inner peace to be of service, especially during a month that holds such spiritual significance,” she said.

Local businesses have also stepped in, with some donating raw materials and others sponsoring entire days of food distribution. Small eateries in areas like F-6 and Bhara Kahu are offering free lunch boxes to laborers and daily-wage workers.

These acts of kindness stand as a living tribute to the values of mercy, generosity, and social justice that form the essence of Rabi-ul-Awwal — and, indeed, of islam itself.

