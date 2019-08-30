Federal capital embraces unhealthy air quality

The federal capital has embraced unhealthy ambient air quality due to increased vehicular emissions after the commencement of schools and colleges observing summer vacations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal capital has embraced unhealthy ambient air quality due to increased vehicular emissions after the commencement of schools and colleges observing summer vacations.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has exceeded the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m�) which is recorded 37.35 mg/m�.

The 24 hours average recorded ratio of other environmental pollutants has been recorded below permissible limits with unhealthy ambient quality in the federal capital.

The atmospheric pollution increased at times due to high vehicular emissions emitted by large number of automobiles plying on the roads.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA), the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 14.

71 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m�) and 6.51 mg/m� respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m� and 120mg/m�.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings. However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was not healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report added.