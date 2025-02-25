Federal Capital experiences long-awaited rain, brings mixed reactions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Federal Capital finally witnessed the arrival of much-anticipated rain and thunderstorms, marking a significant shift in weather patterns.

While the downpour brought relief to some, it also led to health challenges for others, highlighting the dual impact of the seasonal change.

Residents of the Federal Capital had been eagerly waiting for the rain, and their wishes were fulfilled as the skies opened up, delivering a series of thunderstorms. The rain, which began earlier this week, is expected to continue for the next few days, according to weather forecasts.

The sudden change in weather had immediate effects on the population. Many people reported suffering from cough, fever, and flu, ailments commonly associated with the shift from dry to wet conditions. Hospitals and clinics saw an increase in patients seeking treatment for these symptoms, putting a strain on healthcare facilities.

Despite the health issues, a significant number of citizens and medical professionals welcomed the rain. They believe that the precipitation will help reduce the prevalence of seasonal diseases that thrive in dry, dusty environments.

Doctors noted that the rain could improve air quality by washing away pollutants and allergens, potentially leading to a decrease in respiratory problems over time.

The rain also brought a sense of renewal to the city.

Streets that had been covered in dust were now clean, and the air felt fresher. Parks and green spaces, which had been suffering from the prolonged dry spell, began to show signs of recovery. Residents took to social media to share their joy, posting pictures of rain-soaked landscapes and expressing their hope for more consistent rainfall in the future.

However, not everyone was pleased with the sudden weather change. Commuters faced difficulties as roads became slippery and visibility decreased. Traffic congestion was reported in several parts of the city, and there were minor accidents due to the wet conditions.

On the occasion, the district administration urged drivers to exercise caution and advised pedestrians to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain.

The meteorological department has assured the public that the rain is part of a larger weather system that will persist for the next couple of days. They have also issued warnings about potential flooding in low-lying areas and advised residents to take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, the district administration teams and emergency services are on high alert, ready to respond to any incidents that may arise from the continued rainfall.

As the city braces for more rain in the coming days, residents are reminded to stay prepared and make the most of this seasonal change.

