Federal Capital Experiences Long-awaited Rain, Brings Mixed Reactions
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Federal Capital finally witnessed the arrival of much-anticipated rain and thunderstorms, marking a significant shift in weather patterns.
While the downpour brought relief to some, it also led to health challenges for others, highlighting the dual impact of the seasonal change.
Residents of the Federal Capital had been eagerly waiting for the rain, and their wishes were fulfilled as the skies opened up, delivering a series of thunderstorms. The rain, which began earlier this week, is expected to continue for the next few days, according to weather forecasts.
The sudden change in weather had immediate effects on the population. Many people reported suffering from cough, fever, and flu, ailments commonly associated with the shift from dry to wet conditions. Hospitals and clinics saw an increase in patients seeking treatment for these symptoms, putting a strain on healthcare facilities.
Despite the health issues, a significant number of citizens and medical professionals welcomed the rain. They believe that the precipitation will help reduce the prevalence of seasonal diseases that thrive in dry, dusty environments.
Doctors noted that the rain could improve air quality by washing away pollutants and allergens, potentially leading to a decrease in respiratory problems over time.
The rain also brought a sense of renewal to the city.
Streets that had been covered in dust were now clean, and the air felt fresher. Parks and green spaces, which had been suffering from the prolonged dry spell, began to show signs of recovery. Residents took to social media to share their joy, posting pictures of rain-soaked landscapes and expressing their hope for more consistent rainfall in the future.
However, not everyone was pleased with the sudden weather change. Commuters faced difficulties as roads became slippery and visibility decreased. Traffic congestion was reported in several parts of the city, and there were minor accidents due to the wet conditions.
On the occasion, the district administration urged drivers to exercise caution and advised pedestrians to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain.
The meteorological department has assured the public that the rain is part of a larger weather system that will persist for the next couple of days. They have also issued warnings about potential flooding in low-lying areas and advised residents to take necessary precautions.
Meanwhile, the district administration teams and emergency services are on high alert, ready to respond to any incidents that may arise from the continued rainfall.
As the city braces for more rain in the coming days, residents are reminded to stay prepared and make the most of this seasonal change.
APP/395
Recent Stories
Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..
UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee
Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral
159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..
Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WDCs at universities to help women in career building: commisioner5 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital experiences long-awaited rain, brings mixed reactions5 minutes ago
-
4 accused held with over 8 kg charas5 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ravi Town, reviews urban management measures6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser6 minutes ago
-
20 female attend savories and delectable dessert making class15 minutes ago
-
Anti-corruption recovers 100 Kanals of Govt land worth Rs 500mln15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest car-lifter15 minutes ago
-
KP’s industrial sector faces unprecedented challenges, says Governor Kundi15 minutes ago
-
'Suthra Punjab Project' continues35 minutes ago
-
Five arrested, kites recovered35 minutes ago
-
Five injured as roof caves in35 minutes ago