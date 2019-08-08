UrduPoint.com
Federal Capital Maintains Ideal Ambient Air Quality

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:37 PM

The federal capital embracing the healthy vibes during monsoon season has maintained ideal ambient air quality with consistent declined pollutants ratio

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal capital embracing the healthy vibes during monsoon season has maintained ideal ambient air quality with consistent declined pollutants ratio.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has plummet the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m�) which is recorded 26.77 mg/m�.

The 24 hours average recorded ratio of other environmental pollutants has been recorded below permissible limits with a healthy and ideal ambient quality in the federal capital.

The atmospheric pollution increased at times due to high vehicular emissions emitted by large number of automobiles plying on the roads.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA), the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 13.

02 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m�) and 5.95 mg/m� respectively which were recorded 10.77 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m�) and 5.02 mg/m� a day earlier against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m� and 120mg/m�.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings.

However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was healthier.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report added.

