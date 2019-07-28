Federal Capital police increased its own security

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th July, 2019) The Federal Capital police have increased its own security and completely ignoring the security of common citizen. While justifying this action they viewed that security has been increased to avoid the possible suicide attack.

The inner sources stated that 7- feet high walls have been built around the boundary of all police stations of Federal capital and every citizen who comes to police station for some complaint stopped at the police station gate and later allowed to go inside on some request.On the other hand various types of crimes especially robbery, dacoity and autos theft in the capital city badly negates the tall claims of Islamabad police of controlling the criminals' activities.

Currently, the crime rate was on rise at police station Koral. The incident of extortion was also increased in the limits of this police station.Sources further revealed that personnel of Koral police station have so far failed to arrest 170 dangerous proclaimed offenders.

Sources stared that police has increased its own security and they are completely ignoring the security of common citizen. Police also failed to arrest the wanted killers. Moreover, it was stated that personnel also involved in staling the body parts of expensive vehicles and bikes that impounded in police station.