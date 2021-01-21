Federal capital records 130 fresh corona cases in last 24 hours: NCOC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the Federal capital as 130 new Corona cases were reported from the city during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 102 cases were reported on Wednesday while 132 cases were reported on Tuesday.

He said so far 40,430 cases were reported from the federal capital while 460 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He added 38,278 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued smart lockdown in different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking actions on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of SOPs. The inspection teams also issued notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops.