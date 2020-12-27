UrduPoint.com
Federal Capital Records 136 Fresh Corona Cases In Last 24 Hours: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Federal capital records 136 fresh corona cases in last 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the Federal capital as 136 new Corona cases were reported from the city during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 137 cases were reported on Saturday while 123 cases were reported on Friday.

He said so far 37,117 cases were reported from the federal capital while 404 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He added 31,895 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued smart lockdown in different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking actions on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams also issued notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops. Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health Services said that several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city. He said the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country.

He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He said the ministry had also asked the administrations of public and private organization functioning in the ICT to strictly monitor the SOPs to ensure protection of their employees from the COVID-19.

