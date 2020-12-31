UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Capital Records 146 Fresh Corona Cases: NCOC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Federal Capital records 146 fresh corona cases: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the Federal Capital as 146 new corona cases were reported in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

According to an NCOC official, as many as 166 new corona cases were reported on Wednesday and 118 on Tuesday.

He said so far 37,702 cases were reported from the Federal Capital, with 416 deaths.Some 33,857 patients had recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the ICT district administration continued smart lockdowns in different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection.

The inspection teams also started taking actions on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps. The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshops and restaurants on violation of the SOPs.

The teams also issued notices to marriage hall owners, besides imposing fines on different shopkeepers.

Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health Services said several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of masks and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city. He said the government had adopted an effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country.

He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He said the ministry had also asked the administrations of public and private organizations functioning in the ICT to strictly monitor the SOPs to ensure protection of their employees from the COVID-19.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Marriage Market From Government

Recent Stories

Police arrested 14 people for taking part in attac ..

35 minutes ago

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

41 minutes ago

Aldar Properties sells Abu Dhabi Golf Complex incl ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

1 hour ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

1 hour ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.