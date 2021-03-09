UrduPoint.com
Federal Capital Records 236 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In Last 24 Hours: NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Federal capital records 236 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the Federal capital as 236 new cases were reported from the city during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 221 cases were reported on Monday while 190 cases were reported on Sunday.

He said so far 45,976 cases were reported from the federal capital while 511 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He said 43,134 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration has been asked to seal schools, shops, workshops and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams have been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

He said the government had adopted an effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted in a reduction in coronavirus cases in the country. He said a strategy was made to control coronavirus keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

