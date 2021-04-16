UrduPoint.com
Federal Capital Reports 571 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours: NCOC

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Federal capital reports 571 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the Federal capital as 571 new corona cases reported from the city during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Friday said.

According to an official of the NCOC, as many as 672 cases were reported on Thursday while 460 cases were reported on Wednesday.

He said so far 68,665 cases were reported from the federal capital and 626 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 55,222 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration asked to seal shops, workshops, and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams directed to impose fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

He said the government had adopted an effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted in a reduction in corona cases in the country.

He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

More Stories From Pakistan

