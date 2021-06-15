Federal capital reports lowest daily Corona cases since January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday reported only 31 new coronavirus cases in the Federal capital during the last 24 hours, making it the lowest single-day tally in six months.

With the new cases, the total number of infections in the federal capital reached 82,170 of which 79,853 people of all those infected have recovered so far, according to the official data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

As per NCOC data, as many as 40 cases were reported on Monday while 34 cases were reported on Sunday. The virus positivity rate in the country dropped to 2.6 percent on June 13.

The single-day fatalities from the virus have also declined in the past few weeks, with only one death reported over the past 24 hours the lowest level in six months as the city documented 773 deaths so far.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, the government decided to relax several COVID-19 restrictions, opening schools, restaurants and gyms, after witnessing a significant decline in corona virus cases since early June.

He said that the vaccination drive had picked up pace since last month as Pakistan had so far received 14.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses and had administered nearly 11 million doses as of June 13.

He added the government had also secured contracts to procure 11 million doses in the month of June to ramp up the vaccination drive in the country of 220 million.

He said that the government recently allocated $1 billion for vaccine procurement in an attempt to reopen the cities.

He said that the government's lockdown and enforcement of SOPs, along with greater vaccine uptake and administration has had an impact on the spread of the disease. He said that the government was regularly monitoring compliance across all sectors in all federating units.

He said that the vaccination drive was continuing in full swing."We have administered more vaccine doses than countries such as Australia, Switzerland, Portugal, and Belgium as daily administration has ranged from 300,000 to 400,000," he added.

He said that walk-in vaccination was opened for above 30 years of age on the 29th of May. He added all 30 plus people should send CNIC to 1166 to register and visit any vaccination center and get vaccinated.

He said that the registration for people aged 18 years and above was opened on the 27th of May and scheduled vaccine administration was started from the 3rd of June. He said that walk-in vaccination had also been opened across the country for all teachers and school staff above 18 years of age on the 29th of May.

