UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Capital Residents For Building More Parking Plazas

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:04 PM

Federal Capital residents for building more parking plazas

The residents of Federal Capital on Wednesday called for building more parking plazas in the city's commercial centres where the worst traffic congestion could be seen on daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The residents of Federal Capital on Wednesday called for building more parking plazas in the city's commercial centres where the worst traffic congestion could be seen on daily basis.

They said due to few parking spaces available in the markets, the visitors were to park their vehicles on the roads and linking streets, resulting in traffic congestion.

Babar, a resident of Sector F-7, stressed the need to sensitise the public to abide by traffic rules and regulations to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

He pointed to the multi-story parking plazas which had been built in some cities of Punjab, as a possible solution to the capital's parking issue.

Farwa Hassan, a working woman expressing her concerns, said the civic bodies had completely failed to facilitate the citizens despite knowing the fact that the population of the federal capital had crossed two million in the past 20 years.

"Commercial areas have been extended in the city without allocating land for parking and ignoring the fact that the number of vehicles plying on the city's roads are going up every day," she addedA Capital Development Authority (CDA) traffic official blamed shop owners, who he claimed, had illegally encroached on parking spaces in the commercial areas, depriving visitors to get their vehicles parked at the designated place.

"There is a dire need to sensitize the capital dwellers about the traffic management system and parking fee should be imposed for revenue generation that will be helpful for constructing new parking plazas," he added. \395

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Traffic Women Market Capital Development Authority Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces availability of seasonal influenza ..

21 minutes ago

Early voting in FNC elections continues at nine po ..

21 minutes ago

Total of 429 irregular migrants held in NW Turkey

1 minute ago

Visit of Oman team beneficial for resumption of in ..

1 minute ago

Council of Europe Chief Wants to Visit Russia for ..

1 minute ago

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry seeks s ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.