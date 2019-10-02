Federal Capital residents for building more parking plazas

The residents of Federal Capital on Wednesday called for building more parking plazas in the city's commercial centres where the worst traffic congestion could be seen on daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The residents of Federal Capital on Wednesday called for building more parking plazas in the city's commercial centres where the worst traffic congestion could be seen on daily basis.

They said due to few parking spaces available in the markets, the visitors were to park their vehicles on the roads and linking streets, resulting in traffic congestion.

Babar, a resident of Sector F-7, stressed the need to sensitise the public to abide by traffic rules and regulations to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

He pointed to the multi-story parking plazas which had been built in some cities of Punjab, as a possible solution to the capital's parking issue.

Farwa Hassan, a working woman expressing her concerns, said the civic bodies had completely failed to facilitate the citizens despite knowing the fact that the population of the federal capital had crossed two million in the past 20 years.

"Commercial areas have been extended in the city without allocating land for parking and ignoring the fact that the number of vehicles plying on the city's roads are going up every day," she addedA Capital Development Authority (CDA) traffic official blamed shop owners, who he claimed, had illegally encroached on parking spaces in the commercial areas, depriving visitors to get their vehicles parked at the designated place.

"There is a dire need to sensitize the capital dwellers about the traffic management system and parking fee should be imposed for revenue generation that will be helpful for constructing new parking plazas," he added.