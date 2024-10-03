Open Menu

Federal Capital Schools To Be Centralized, Connected With Internet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 12:51 PM

Federal Capital schools to be centralized, connected with Internet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Under the "Smart Islamabad" project, all schools in the federal capital, including those in both rural and urban areas, will be centralized and provided with internet connectivity and other resources to enhance the quality of education.

“The Ministry of Education is actively collaborating with the Ministry of Information Technology on this initiative,” said an official from the Ministry of Information Technology.

He further explained that the centralized education system would improve educational standards in the capital without requiring additional resources.

Under the "Smart Islamabad" initiative, the Ministry of Information Technology will soon introduce the "One Patient, One Identity" system in the federal capital. This system will store a patient’s complete medical record, making it accessible across all hospitals in the area, including basic health units.

“This will eliminate the need for patients to revisit the hospital where they initially received treatment. Instead, they can visit any hospital in the federal capital, where doctors can access their medical records using the identity issued under the 'One Patient, One Identity' system,” he added.

The official also said that separate police facilitation centers would be established across the city to serve the public, with the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, actively working on the project. These centers will refer complaints to relevant police stations for resolution. Currently, one center is operational, with work on four more in progress.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is contributing to the project, which will soon provide Islamabad residents access to 150 services, including document attestation, certificate issuance, and token tax payments.

Islamabad will serve as the pilot project for this initiative, which aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of digitalization.

The broader plan for digital smart cities has already been presented to the Prime Minister, and the Federal Government is working with the provinces to further digitalization efforts across the country.

