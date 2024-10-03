Federal Capital Schools To Be Centralized, Connected With Internet
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 12:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Under the "Smart Islamabad" project, all schools in the federal capital, including those in both rural and urban areas, will be centralized and provided with internet connectivity and other resources to enhance the quality of education.
“The Ministry of Education is actively collaborating with the Ministry of Information Technology on this initiative,” said an official from the Ministry of Information Technology.
He further explained that the centralized education system would improve educational standards in the capital without requiring additional resources.
Under the "Smart Islamabad" initiative, the Ministry of Information Technology will soon introduce the "One Patient, One Identity" system in the federal capital. This system will store a patient’s complete medical record, making it accessible across all hospitals in the area, including basic health units.
“This will eliminate the need for patients to revisit the hospital where they initially received treatment. Instead, they can visit any hospital in the federal capital, where doctors can access their medical records using the identity issued under the 'One Patient, One Identity' system,” he added.
The official also said that separate police facilitation centers would be established across the city to serve the public, with the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, actively working on the project. These centers will refer complaints to relevant police stations for resolution. Currently, one center is operational, with work on four more in progress.
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is contributing to the project, which will soon provide Islamabad residents access to 150 services, including document attestation, certificate issuance, and token tax payments.
Islamabad will serve as the pilot project for this initiative, which aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of digitalization.
The broader plan for digital smart cities has already been presented to the Prime Minister, and the Federal Government is working with the provinces to further digitalization efforts across the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon
How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PR approves stop for Business express at Chichawatni44 seconds ago
-
Malaysian PM visit to Pakistan embarks significant development towards ASEAN: PBF1 minute ago
-
PWD requires additional Rs 135 mln for repair work of govt flats in G-811 minutes ago
-
AC visits BISP center12 minutes ago
-
Man killed in bikes collision31 minutes ago
-
Sindh Excise Dept launches online auction for premium number plates31 minutes ago
-
Tehkal Police delays FIR in one mln cash, 143 Tola gold’s robbery41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews work pace on Bismillah park41 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha41 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held:42 minutes ago
-
Work on Daman–e-Muhaar road started51 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete potato cultivation in October51 minutes ago