Open Menu

Federal Capital Schools To Be Centralized, Connected With Internet

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Federal Capital schools to be centralized, connected with Internet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Under the 'Smart Islamabad' project, all schools in the Federal capital, including those in both rural and urban areas, will be centralized and provided with internet connectivity and other resources to enhance the quality of education.

“The Ministry of Education is actively collaborating with the Ministry of Information Technology on this initiative,” said an official from the Ministry of Information Technology.

He further explained that the centralized education system would improve educational standards in the capital without requiring additional resources.

Under the 'Smart Islamabad' initiative, the Ministry of Information Technology will soon introduce the 'One Patient, One Identity' system in the federal capital. This system will store a patient’s complete medical record, making it accessible across all hospitals in the area, including basic health units.

“This will eliminate the need for patients to revisit the hospital where they initially received treatment.

Instead, they can visit any hospital in the federal capital, where doctors can access their medical records using the identity issued under the 'One Patient, One Identity' system,” he added.

The official also said that separate police facilitation centers would be established across the city to serve the public, with the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, actively working on the project.

"These centers will refer complaints to relevant police stations for resolution. Currently, one center is operational, with work on four more in progress."

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is contributing to the project, which will soon provide Islamabad residents access to 150 services, including document attestation, certificate issuance, and token tax payments.

Islamabad will serve as the pilot project for this initiative, which aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of digitalization.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister Internet Police Technology Education Visit Progress Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

47 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

57 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

4 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

16 hours ago
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

21 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

21 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

22 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

22 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan