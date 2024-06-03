Open Menu

Federal Capital Set To Receive 30 Electric Buses, Launching On Two Initial Routes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial routes

The federal capital will receive the first batch of 30 electric buses on Tuesday, which will initially operate on two routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The federal capital will receive the first batch of 30 electric buses on Tuesday, which will initially operate on two routes.

This information was conveyed during a meeting convened at the CDA headquarters, presided over by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

During the briefing to Chairman CDA, it was explained that feeder route 7 will start from NUST and end at PIMPS Hospital, while feeder route 4 will begin at PIMS and conclude at Bari Imam/Quaid-e-Azam University. The service will operate from 6 AM to 10 PM as informed to the Chairman.

Chairman CDA stated that a strategy should be devised to provide subsidies to deserving segments, including disabled persons, students and others, to ensure that all possible facilities are provided to the citizens.

APP/szm-sra

Related Topics

Bari Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test

2 minutes ago
 06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment

06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment

2 minutes ago
 Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in ..

Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp

2 minutes ago
 Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt

Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt

6 minutes ago
 Green Journalist Awards recognition to media servi ..

Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah ..

Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..

6 minutes ago
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after histori ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback

11 minutes ago
 Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli c ..

Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict

11 minutes ago
 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls o ..

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

36 seconds ago
 KMC General meeting on June 10

KMC General meeting on June 10

11 minutes ago
 Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 mont ..

Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months

11 minutes ago
 Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promot ..

Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddle ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan