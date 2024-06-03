Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial routes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The federal capital will receive the first batch of 30 electric buses on Tuesday, which will initially operate on two routes.

This information was conveyed during a meeting convened at the CDA headquarters, presided over by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

During the briefing to Chairman CDA, it was explained that feeder route 7 will start from NUST and end at PIMPS Hospital, while feeder route 4 will begin at PIMS and conclude at Bari Imam/Quaid-e-Azam University. The service will operate from 6 AM to 10 PM as informed to the Chairman.

Chairman CDA stated that a strategy should be devised to provide subsidies to deserving segments, including disabled persons, students and others, to ensure that all possible facilities are provided to the citizens.

APP/szm-sra