Federal capital to be developed as 'clean green model city': Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change said that Islamabad would be developed as a "clean green model city" under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Strict action will be taken against misuse of green belts while encroachments will be removed in order to ensure green spirit of Islamabad's master plan.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while chairing a meeting regarding converting Islamabad into a "clean and green model city".

The meeting was held in line with a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on August 17, 2019 regarding "Clean Green Pakistan Index". In the said meeting, the prime minister had shown his displeasure over deteriorated environmental conditions and directed the formation of a committee to develop a comprehensive plan for converting Federal Capital into a "Model Clean and Green City".

The committee would be chaired by the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam while Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, CDA chairman, Chief Commissioner ICT, DG EPA, representatives of MCI and others would be members of the committee.

However, the committee would focus on protection of existing green areas with a complete ban on any structural development in these areas through regulatory measures. The committee would also consider reclaiming previous green areas and developing additional green areas in the city and would submit its plan to the prime minister within 45 days.

Adviser to PM on Climate Change while chairing the meeting of the committee, directed the relevant departments to provide data on total number of green belts, encroachments made and city's master plan.

Issue pertaining to throwing garbage on green belt, illegal and authorized car parking areas on such places and violation by cooperative housing societies also came under discussion in the meeting.

He also informed the participants that Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project had a special clean and green component for the federal capital.

He also advised representatives of CDA, ICT and MCI to present their plans so that both could be incorporated.

The committee's second meeting would be held within a week in which all the relevant departments would come up with required information.

In the light of the relevant information, the committee will then present the comprehensive plan to the prime minister in stipulated time.

In another meeting held at Ministry of Climate Change, Turkish delegation offered to support Pakistan in Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project with their experience of afforestation. Delegation of Turkish General Directorate of Forestation, which was on three-day visit to Pakistan, called on adviser to the prime minister and shared its success story of planting 7 billion trees in a period of 21 years.

Turkish delegation showed special interest in sharing their experience in developing urban forests, non-wood commercial forestry and recreational activities in forests. Federal minister appreciated the offer and hoped to work together in order to achieve the ambitious target set by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.