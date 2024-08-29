Open Menu

Federal Capital To Become “Model Digital City” With Advanced Tech Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Federal Capital to become “Model Digital City” with advanced tech services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Federal capital is set to be transformed into a “Model Digital City,” where residents will benefit from a wide range of technological advancements.

As part of this initiative, 150 app-based services will be available to facilitate daily life, enhancing convenience and accessibility for the city's residents.

Among the key features of this transformation is the introduction of e-parking systems, which will streamline parking management and reduce congestion.

Additionally, the city will see the installation of more AI-integrated smart cameras. These cameras will be crucial in monitoring street crime, improving security, and providing better traffic management for travelers.

This innovative model is not just limited to the federal capital; the experience and successes gained from this initiative will be replicated in other cities nationwide, aiming to elevate the standard of urban living nationwide.

