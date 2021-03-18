Federal Capital with 538 new COVID-19 cases records highest surge in 100 days

(@FahadShabbir)

Continuing with the alarming rise, 538 new COVID-19 cases were reported the Federal Capital in the last 24 hours, which was the highest single-day spike in almost the last 100 days, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Continuing with the alarming rise, 538 new COVID-19 cases were reported the Federal Capital in the last 24 hours, which was the highest single-day spike in almost the last 100 days, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

According to an NCOC official, some 443 new corona cases were reported on Wednesday and 414 on Tuesday.

He said total 49,476 cases had been reported from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 531 deaths so far, while 44,828 patients had recovered completely.

Meanwhile on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the ICT District Administration continued surveillance of different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection.

Its inspection teams also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps.

The administration has directed the teams to seal schools, shops, workshops and restaurants on violation of SOPs. The inspection teams have been directed to issue notices to marriage halls, besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.