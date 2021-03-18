UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Capital With 538 New COVID-19 Cases Records Highest Surge In 100 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:22 PM

Federal Capital with 538 new COVID-19 cases records highest surge in 100 days

Continuing with the alarming rise, 538 new COVID-19 cases were reported the Federal Capital in the last 24 hours, which was the highest single-day spike in almost the last 100 days, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Continuing with the alarming rise, 538 new COVID-19 cases were reported the Federal Capital in the last 24 hours, which was the highest single-day spike in almost the last 100 days, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

According to an NCOC official, some 443 new corona cases were reported on Wednesday and 414 on Tuesday.

He said total 49,476 cases had been reported from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 531 deaths so far, while 44,828 patients had recovered completely.

Meanwhile on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the ICT District Administration continued surveillance of different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection.

Its inspection teams also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps.

The administration has directed the teams to seal schools, shops, workshops and restaurants on violation of SOPs. The inspection teams have been directed to issue notices to marriage halls, besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Marriage Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s economy projected to grow by 2.5 pct, 3 ..

8 minutes ago

Israeli President Plans to Pay Visit to US Before ..

42 seconds ago

PPP, ANP activists announce joining PTI

45 seconds ago

IIOJK reports 140 new positive cases raising tally ..

47 seconds ago

RMC seals 3 shops for non-payment of rents

51 seconds ago

Money laundering case against Altaf Huusain adjour ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.