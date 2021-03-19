Federal capital with 620 new COVID-19 cases records highest surge in over three months

Continuing with the alarming rise, the federal capital reported 620 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike in almost the last 101 days, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Continuing with the alarming rise, the Federal capital reported 620 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike in almost the last 101 days, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 538 cases were reported on Thursday while 443 cases were reported on Wednesday.

He said so far 50,096 cases were reported from the federal capital while 536 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He said 44,976 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration has been asked to seal schools, shops, workshops, and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams have been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.