(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The ambient air quality of the Federal capital was recorded healthier due to reduced air pollutants after the metropolis underwent a prolonged lockdown resulting in persistently declined vehicular emissions.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) official told APP that Islamabad's major reason behind high levels of pollutants ratio was vehicular emissions.

However, on a rainy day with thunderstorms the air quality was mostly unhealthy as dust particles were maximum noted in the atmosphere. Yesterday's rainfall, she said had settled the pollutant levels which helped in improving the ambience of the federal capital.

The Pak-EPA daily ambience report mentioned that particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) was recorded below the permissible limit of 35 microgrammes per meter cube (mgm/m3) which was 20.

03 mmg/m3.

The other hazardous pollutants of sulphur dioxide (SO2) and Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) were also recorded below permissible ratios of 120 mmg/m3 and 80 mmg/m3 which were recorded as 21.16 mmg/m3 and 17.3 mmg/m3 respectively.

Due to monsoon rainfall lashing the federal capital yesterday, the average temperature was recorded 29C and humidity level was 96.7 in the atmosphere.

As per the global air quality standards the existing ratio of PM2.5 was indicating a good air quality that posed no threat to sensitive groups visiting outdoors. However, due to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak the masses should wear facemasks and maintain social distance visiting outdoors to avoid contracting the virus.

/395