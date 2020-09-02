UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Capital's Air Quality Recorded Healthy; Hazardous Pollutants Plummet To Least

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 07:21 PM

Federal Capital's air quality recorded healthy; hazardous pollutants plummet to least

The ambient air quality of the federal capital on Wednesday was recorded healthy due to reduced vehicular and industrial emissions amid rainy weather carrying away hazardous atmospheric pollutants out of the environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The ambient air quality of the Federal capital on Wednesday was recorded healthy due to reduced vehicular and industrial emissions amid rainy weather carrying away hazardous atmospheric pollutants out of the environment.

The data of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showed that air quality of the federal capital is due to decreased ratio of particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in it and other hazardous environmental pollutants.

According to recent air quality report released by EPA, the particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) was below the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per meter cube (mg/m) and also the World Health Organization (WHO) fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns 24 hours mean of 20 micrograms per meter cube.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) was less than permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m) which was recorded 5.46 mg/m, the lowest in the federal capital.

World Health Organization (WHO) in its reports of 2015 had claimed, air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths.

PM2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan-EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide and Sulphur dioxide were 12.86 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m) and 16.64 mg/m respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m and 120mg/m. The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings.

However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded low, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was not healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather World Fine 2015 From Blood

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador-at-Large f ..

7 minutes ago

Meeting with COAS to result in positive developmen ..

16 minutes ago

UK Government, Industry Give $13Mln Backing to Com ..

45 seconds ago

UK Opposition Leader Accuses Gov't of 'Serial Inco ..

46 seconds ago

Top seeds Nouman, Umair advance to next round in D ..

48 seconds ago

UNISAME demands relief package for SMEs, small far ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.