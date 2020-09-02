The ambient air quality of the federal capital on Wednesday was recorded healthy due to reduced vehicular and industrial emissions amid rainy weather carrying away hazardous atmospheric pollutants out of the environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The ambient air quality of the Federal capital on Wednesday was recorded healthy due to reduced vehicular and industrial emissions amid rainy weather carrying away hazardous atmospheric pollutants out of the environment.

The data of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showed that air quality of the federal capital is due to decreased ratio of particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in it and other hazardous environmental pollutants.

According to recent air quality report released by EPA, the particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) was below the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per meter cube (mg/m) and also the World Health Organization (WHO) fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns 24 hours mean of 20 micrograms per meter cube.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) was less than permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m) which was recorded 5.46 mg/m, the lowest in the federal capital.

World Health Organization (WHO) in its reports of 2015 had claimed, air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths.

PM2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan-EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide and Sulphur dioxide were 12.86 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m) and 16.64 mg/m respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m and 120mg/m. The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings.

However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded low, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was not healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report said.