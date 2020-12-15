The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has recorded worst polluted days in the federal capital as hazardous ambient air pollutants were above the safe limits of national environmental quality standards (NEQS) during the month of November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has recorded worst polluted days in the Federal capital as hazardous ambient air pollutants were above the safe limits of national environmental quality standards (NEQS) during the month of November.

The EPA official told APP that due to the onset of dry winter season and delayed rainfall, air quality was recorded unhealthy due to large quantity of particulate matter of 2.5 microns above the NEQS limit of 35 micrograms per meter cube and also World Health Organization (WHO) standards of 20 micrograms per meter cube.

She added that it was calculating limit of air pollutants into the atmosphere where PM2.5 was the most health damaging environmental pollutant causing respiratory chronic diseases, premature deaths as it could easily penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

She said average ratio of PM 2.5 recorded was 39.9 micrograms per meter whereas sulphur dioxide was recorded 38.35 micrograms per meter cube and nitrogen dioxide was 31.49 against the NEQS of 120 micrograms per meter cube and 80 micrograms per meter cube respectively.

The EPA official also noted that maximum particulate matter ratio was recorded beyond 60 micrograms per meter cube that turned the air quality bad for human interaction whereas the people were advised to refrain from unnecessary outdoor visits in such air quality.

To a question, she said the sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide were released from industrial emissions and car engines at different concentrations that accumulate into the ambiance causing air pollution.

She mentioned that federal capital's air quality was commendable during lockdown as vehicular emissions had drastically reduced.

The main issue of air pollution was mainly due to large number of vehicles emitting combustion gases from the engine, she added.

She said EPA was regularly monitoring the air quality of the federal capital whereas it was unhealthy during dry weather, storm or pre-rain like situation whereas as it was advisable for the citizens to wear masks and sunglasses during outdoor visits when the pollution level was recorded high.

