UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Capital's Air Quality Records Worst Polluted Days In November

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:37 PM

Federal capital's air quality records worst polluted days in November

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has recorded worst polluted days in the federal capital as hazardous ambient air pollutants were above the safe limits of national environmental quality standards (NEQS) during the month of November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has recorded worst polluted days in the Federal capital as hazardous ambient air pollutants were above the safe limits of national environmental quality standards (NEQS) during the month of November.

The EPA official told APP that due to the onset of dry winter season and delayed rainfall, air quality was recorded unhealthy due to large quantity of particulate matter of 2.5 microns above the NEQS limit of 35 micrograms per meter cube and also World Health Organization (WHO) standards of 20 micrograms per meter cube.

She added that it was calculating limit of air pollutants into the atmosphere where PM2.5 was the most health damaging environmental pollutant causing respiratory chronic diseases, premature deaths as it could easily penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

She said average ratio of PM 2.5 recorded was 39.9 micrograms per meter whereas sulphur dioxide was recorded 38.35 micrograms per meter cube and nitrogen dioxide was 31.49 against the NEQS of 120 micrograms per meter cube and 80 micrograms per meter cube respectively.

The EPA official also noted that maximum particulate matter ratio was recorded beyond 60 micrograms per meter cube that turned the air quality bad for human interaction whereas the people were advised to refrain from unnecessary outdoor visits in such air quality.

To a question, she said the sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide were released from industrial emissions and car engines at different concentrations that accumulate into the ambiance causing air pollution.

She mentioned that federal capital's air quality was commendable during lockdown as vehicular emissions had drastically reduced.

The main issue of air pollution was mainly due to large number of vehicles emitting combustion gases from the engine, she added.

She said EPA was regularly monitoring the air quality of the federal capital whereas it was unhealthy during dry weather, storm or pre-rain like situation whereas as it was advisable for the citizens to wear masks and sunglasses during outdoor visits when the pollution level was recorded high.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Storm World Vehicles Car November From Blood

Recent Stories

Nordic Council Wants Region to Have Single Time Zo ..

8 minutes ago

Only 192 Out of Over 210,000 Russian Non-Profits D ..

8 minutes ago

Secy Communications, chairman NHA visit Thokar Hud ..

8 minutes ago

State Secretary of Vatican Discharged From Hospita ..

12 minutes ago

One killed in encounter in Sukkur

13 minutes ago

Alhamra celebrates Int'l Tea Day

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.